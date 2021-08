FILE – Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana is seen during an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, May 8, 2021. The Red Wings and Vrana agreed to a three-year contract worth $5.25 million per season, avoiding arbitration. The team announced the deal Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 with the restricted free agent. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, file)

The Detroit Red Wings and winger Jakub Vrana have agreed to a three-year contract worth $5.25 million per season. He had 11 points in 11 games last season with the Red Wings after they acquired him just before the NHL trade deadline. The Washington Capitals sent Vrana, Richard Panik, 2021 first- and 2022 second-round pick to Detroit for Anthony Mantha. Vrana had 36 points in 50 games last season. He had 84 career goals and 168 assists over five seasons.

Latest Posts