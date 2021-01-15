Red Wings drop season opener with 3-0 lose to Hurricanes

NHL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening (41) plays against the Carolina Hurricanes in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored early and Petr Mrazek had to make just 14 saves for a shutout, helping the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 in the season opener for both teams.

Detroit goalie Thomas Greiss stopped 40 shots to give his offensively challenged team a chance for two-plus periods.

The Red Wings played for the first time since they lost to Carolina at home on March 10, 2020.

Carolina’s layoff was less than half as long because it swept the New York Rangers in the playoffs after the pause before being eliminated by Boston.

  • Detroit Red Wings’ Jon Merrill (24) and Carolina Hurricanes left wing Jordan Martinook (48) battle for position in the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening (41) and Carolina Hurricanes right wing Sebastian Aho (20) battle for the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton (19) and Detroit Red Wings center Sam Gagner (89) fight in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) blocks a Carolina Hurricanes’ Jaccob Slavin (74) shot in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Carolina Hurricanes center Ryan Dzingel celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Detroit. Carolina won 3-0. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin plays against the Carolina Hurricanes during an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) plays against the Carolina Hurricanes in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha (39) carries the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Detroit Red Wings’ Vladislav Namestnikov plays against the Carolina Hurricanes in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Carolina Hurricanes left wing Jordan Martinook (48) and Detroit Red Wings center Sam Gagner (89) wait for a face off in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast (71) and Detroit Red Wings left wing Adam Erne (73) battle in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

