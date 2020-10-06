Red Wings put Justin Abdelkader on buyout waivers

NEW YORK (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have placed forward Justin Abdelkader on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out his contract. The Montreal Canadiens did the same with defenseman Karl Alzner. Abdelkader had three years remaining on his contract at a salary-cap hit of $4.25 million. His buyout will span six years for Detroit. Alzner’s buyout is four years since he had two years left at a $4.625 million cap hit. Pittsburg Penguins defenseman Jack Johnson cleared unconditional waivers, allowing the team to buy out the remainder of his contract.