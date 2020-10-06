Red Wings put Justin Abdelkader on buyout waivers

NHL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Detroit Red Wings left wing Justin Abdelkader (8) plays against the Calgary Flames in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Detroit. NHL teams continue to clear salary cap space with free agency starting later this week. The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Justin Abdelkader on unconditional waivers Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, for the purpose of buying out his contract. The Montreal Canadiens did the same with defenseman Karl Alzner, who had been relegated to the minors for much of last season. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have placed forward Justin Abdelkader on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out his contract. The Montreal Canadiens did the same with defenseman Karl Alzner. Abdelkader had three years remaining on his contract at a salary-cap hit of $4.25 million. His buyout will span six years for Detroit. Alzner’s buyout is four years since he had two years left at a $4.625 million cap hit. Pittsburg Penguins defenseman Jack Johnson cleared unconditional waivers, allowing the team to buy out the remainder of his contract.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories