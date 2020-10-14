Red Wings sign C Namestnikov to 2-year, $4 million contract

New York Rangers center Vladislav Namestnikov plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have signed free agent center Vladislav Namestnikov to a $4 million, two-year contract.

The Red Wings announced the signing on their website.

A person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press the contract’s value on the condition of anonymity because it wasn’t revealed by the team.

Namestnikov has eight seasons of NHL experience after splitting last year between Ottawa and Colorado.

Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O’Connor, right, confers with center Vladislav Namestnikov as they take part in drills during the team’s practice Monday, July 13, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche’s Vladislav Namestnikov (90) is defended by Los Angeles Kings’ Drew Doughty, right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 9, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Colorado Avalanche center Vladislav Namestnikov (90) celebrates his goal in the first period with left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) defenseman Ian Cole (28) and defenseman Erik Johnson (6) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)

Colorado Avalanche center Vladislav Namestnikov picks up the puck and heads down the ice in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Denver. The Avalanche won 3-2. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Dylan McIlrath (20) defends against Ottawa Senators center Vladislav Namestnikov (90) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Latest Stories