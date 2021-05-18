Red Wings stay with coach Jeff Blashill in long-term rebuild

(AP) – The Detroit Red Wings are continuing their rebuild with coach Jeff Blashill. Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman has given the coach a contract extension. Blashill’s career record is 172-221-62 and Detroit has now gone five seasons without reaching the playoffs. Blashill’s sixth season behind the bench ended this month with an overtime loss to Columbus as both teams finished with a division-worst 48 points in the pandemic-shortened season.

