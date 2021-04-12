Red Wings upend Hurricanes with 3-1 victory

LOS ANGELES – Former Michigan Tech hockey player Matt Roy recently signed a three-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings. He has appeared in 121 career NHL games and scored his seventh career NHL goal and first of the season on Monday (Mar. 22) night.

Roy, a 6-1, 200-pound native of Canton, Mich., was selected in the seventh round (194th overall) by the Kings during the 2015 NHL Draft. He has played in 26 games this season, posting eight points (1G-7A) and a plus-4 rating. He ranks third among defensemen and fifth on the team overall in time on ice per game (19:16).