Ryan makes Red Wings history in 3-2 OT win over Blue Jackets

NHL

by: LARRY LAGE AP Hockey Writer

Posted: / Updated:

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones, left, skates away as Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi, right, celebrates his game-winning goal with Filip Hronek and other teammates during overtime of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi scored 15 seconds into overtime and Bobby Ryan became the first player to score four times in his first three games with Detroit, leading the Red Wings to a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Bertuzzi was credited with the winning goal after the puck went off him and into the net following a rebound off Dylan Larkin’s shot.

