Stars beat Red Wings, 5-2, extend win streak to 4 games

  • Detroit Red Wings defenseman Dennis Cholowski (21) and Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) compete for control of the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Dallas Stars center Jason Dickinson (18) attempts to reach a loose puck ahead of Detroit Red Wings right wing Richard Panik (24) in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) sits by the net after being scored on by Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger looks back at the net after a score by Detroit Red Wings center Valtteri Filppula (51) in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) skates onto the ice to replace goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (AP) — Rookie Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist in the first period, leading the Dallas Stars to a 5-2 win and a two-game sweep of the Detroit Red Wings. Dallas extended its win streak to four games. Joe Pavelski, Tanner Kero, Blake Comeau and Jamie Oleksiak also scored for the Stars, who are on a season-best eight-game point streak. Valtteri Filppula and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings, who lost their third straight after a season-long three-game winning streak.

