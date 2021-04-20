Stars beat Red Wings, 5-2, extend win streak to 4 games

DETROIT (AP) — Jakub Vrana scored in his Detroit debut, and Troy Stecher added two goals for the Red Wings in a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Vrana and Richard Panik played for the first time since the Red Wings acquired them in a trade Monday with Washington. Vrana put Detroit up 2-1 with a breakaway goal in the second period. Duncan Keith scored the only goal for Chicago, which remained four points behind Nashville for the fourth spot in the Central Division.