Stars keep hot start going with OT win over Red Wings

Dallas Stars right wing Alexander Radulov (47) and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Patrik Nemeth (22) look on as goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) defends against a shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Dickinson scored 1:32 into overtime and the Dallas Stars won a third straight home game to start their delayed season, beating the Detroit Red Wings 2-1.

John Klingberg had a goal and assisted on Dickinson’s winner.

The former longtime Central Division rivals played as division foes for the first time since 1997-98 because of realignment in the pandemic.

Dallas trailed for the first time this season when Vladislav Namestnikov scored in the first period.

