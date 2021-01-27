Stars keep hot start going with OT win over Red Wings
DALLAS (AP) — Jason Dickinson scored 1:32 into overtime and the Dallas Stars won a third straight home game to start their delayed season, beating the Detroit Red Wings 2-1.
John Klingberg had a goal and assisted on Dickinson’s winner.
The former longtime Central Division rivals played as division foes for the first time since 1997-98 because of realignment in the pandemic.
Dallas trailed for the first time this season when Vladislav Namestnikov scored in the first period.
