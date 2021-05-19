Tanner Kero signs two-year extension with Dallas Stars

FRISCO, Texas – Former Michigan Tech hockey player Tanner Kero signed a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Dallas Stars the team announced on Tuesday (May 17). He appeared in 39 games for the Stars this season, tallying three goals and seven assists. In 111 career NHL games with Dallas and Chicago, Kero has 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists).

Kero, a 28-year old native of Hancock Michigan, finished tied for third on the Stars with a pair of game-winning goals. He logged a career-high 63.2 percent faceoff win percentage, going 24-for-38 from the faceoff circle in 2020-21. Kero originally signed with Dallas as a free agent on July 1, 2019, after spending a season in the Vancouver Canucks organization and three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks.

While at Michigan Tech, Kero was an All-American, the 2014-15 WCHA Player of the Year, the WCHA Outstanding Student-Athlete of the Year, an All-WCHA First Team selection, and won the WCHA scoring title. In 153 career games in a Tech uniform, he racked up 111 points on 55 goals and 56 assists. Kero helped lead the Huskies to the best start in program history in 2014-15, the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in 34 years later that season, and the first GLI Title in 32 years in 2012.

Kero has also recorded 174 points (72 goals, 102 assists) in 246 career American Hockey League games with Rockford, Utica, and Texas.

Prior to Michigan Tech, Kero tallied 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists) in 55 games during the 2010-11 season with the USHL’s Fargo Force. He was named to the USHL Western Conference All-Star Team.

Latest Posts