Vrana scores in Detroit debut, Red Wings beat Chicago 4-1

NHL

by: NOAH TRISTER AP Sports Writer

  • Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome (17), defenseman Duncan Keith (2) and left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrate a goal by Keith during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana shoots the puck for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana, second from right, is greeted by centers Sam Gagner (89) and Vladislav Namestnikov (92) after a goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Jakub Vrana scored in his Detroit debut, and Troy Stecher added two goals for the Red Wings in a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Vrana and Richard Panik played for the first time since the Red Wings acquired them in a trade Monday with Washington. Vrana put Detroit up 2-1 with a breakaway goal in the second period. Duncan Keith scored the only goal for Chicago, which remained four points behind Nashville for the fourth spot in the Central Division.

