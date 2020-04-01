NHL’s Senators have 4 more positive virus tests

OTTAWA (AP) — The NHL’s Ottawa Senators say four more members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.

The team announced the update Wednesday but did not specify if the people affected were players, coaches or staff. The Senators previously had two players test positive.

The four additional people who tested positive were all on the team’s March road trip to California. The team said everyone on that trip self-isolated upon return March 13 and that all six members of the organization who got the novel coronavirus have recovered.