NHL’s top draft prospect staying patient amid uncertainty

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Alexis Lafrenière

Photo Courtesy Associated Press

RIMOUSKI, Quebec (AP) — Top NHL prospect Alexis Lafrenière is doing his best to patiently bide his time at home. His junior season was canceled and there is uncertainty over when the draft will take place because of the pandemic.

The NHL announced it was postponing the scouting combine and draft beyond June but didn’t give new dates.

The 18-year-old left winger says he’s taking a day-at-a-time approach while working out on his own at his family’s home in suburban Montreal.

Lafrenière says he would take the news in stride if the draft did not go on as a public event.

