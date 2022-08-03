MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Jim Hiller, a Northern Michigan University alumnus and NMU Sports Hall of Fame Inductee, has been hired as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League. In his new role, Hiller will primarily focus on working with the team’s forwards and the team’s power play, according to a statement from the Kings.

Hiller previously served in the same coaching role with the New York Islanders. Before that, Hiller coached for four seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs and one with the Red Wings. Before joining the NHL full-time, he coached junior hockey in the Western Hockey League (WHL) and British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL).

Hiller attended NMU from 1989-1992, helping the Wildcats win the NCAA National Championship in the 1990-91 season. Hiller was originally drafted by the Kings in 1989 in the NHL’s Entry Draft before attending NMU. He was inducted into the NMU Sports Hall of Fame in 2007.

In total, Hiller played in 63 games in the NHL with the Kings, Detroit Red Wings, and New York Rangers. In addition to his NHL playing career, Hiller played two seasons in the American Hockey League with the Binghamton Rangers.

He also played 20 games in the IHL with the Phoenix Roadrunners and Atlanta Knights. Hiller would then go on to skate six seasons internationally, including five seasons in Germany with the Starbulls Rosenheim and Berlin Capitals, as well as one season in Italy with the Milano Vipers.

You can read the full release from NMU here.