MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In an announcement from the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA), the Michigan Tech vs. Northern Michigan University, home-and-home series has been postponed due to health and safety precautions.

The series was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 21 in Marquette and Saturday, Jan. 22 in Houghton

The CCHA, Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan are working together to reschedule the two contests for later dates during the 2021-22 season. All tickets purchased for the Friday, Jan. 21st, Saturday, Jan. 22nd and Sunday, Jan. 23rd games will transfer to the new dates when announced.

Refunds will be honored up to 24 hours prior to the new dates. For ticket information at Michigan Tech, please call (906) 487-2073 or email tickets@mtu.edu. For ticket information at Northern Michigan, please call (906) 227-1032 or email tickets@nmu.edu.