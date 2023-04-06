MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Northern Michigan University football team unveiled its 2023 game schedule on Thursday, featuring a total of ten regular season games.

2023 will be the Wildcats’ first season under new head coach Shane Richardson, including a fully revamped coaching staff around Richardson. After posting a 4-7 record in 2022, NMU is excited to usher in new era of the school’s football program.

NMU will kick off the new season on the road as they face off against Minnesota Duluth on September 2. The team will then return home for two more non-conference games against Lake Erie College on September 9 and NMU’s homecoming game against UW-Lacrosse on September 16.

The Wildcats will begin their GLIAC schedule the following week as they travel to Big Rapids to square off against Ferris State, followed by a game against Davenport in Grand Rapids on October 7.

The team then returns home for three consecutive games, first battling rival Michigan Tech for the Miner’s Cup on October 14 in a night game beginning at 7 p.m.

Grand Valley State will come to the Superior Dome on October 21, followed by Wayne State on October 28.

NMU’s final GLIAC matchup will see the team travel to University Center, Michigan to take on Saginaw Valley State on November 4. Lastly, the Wildcats will wrap up the regular season with a non-conference home game against Northern State on November 11.

For more information on each game and NMU’s opponents, check out their full schedule here.