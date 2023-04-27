MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Northern Michigan University (NMU) Athletic Department announced the recipients of the 2022-23 Wildcat Awards in a ceremony on Wednesday night.

The awards recognize the achievements of some of NMU’s standout teams, players, and coaches throughout the school year.

The full awards, along with an accompanying message from NMU Athletics, are listed below:

TEAM OF THE YEAR

Men’s Basketball

The men’s basketball team had an impressive year, to say the least. They won the GLIAC Tournament, earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament, and advanced to the field of 32. The first-round win over Hillsdale set a school record for most wins in a single season (25). Max Bjorklund earned All-GLIAC First Team, Dylan Kuehl was also a First-Team recipient as well as landing on the All-Defensive Team, while Max Weisbrod was the GLIAC Freshman of the Year along with All-GLIAC Second Team. The team averaged just over 80 points a game and held opponents to 71 points per game. Their enthusiasm and dedication to each other, their sport, and their school are reflected in their successful season. Congratulations men’s basketball!

COACH OF THE YEAR

Matt Majkrzak – Men’s Basketball

Coach Majkrzak continued to impress in his fourth year leading the men’s basketball program. The team has seen drastic improvements each year under his leadership. This season, he led the Wildcats to 25 wins, the new benchmark in program history. On top of the victories, the Wildcats won the GLIAC Tournament for the first time since 2000 for a berth into the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the round of 32. Congrats Coach Matt!

ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

Max Bjorklund – Men’s Basketball

Max Bjorklund of Men’s Basketball was selected as the Male Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive year after an incredible season on the court. Max is an All-GLIAC First Team honoree who finished the season with 633 points at 21.1 points per game, which not only led the GLIAC, but paced all scorers in the Midwest. His season total currently ranks as the 7th highest in program history. This year, he was the GLIAC Tournament MVP, All-GLIAC First Team, and also earned regional First Team honors. In his college career, Max is a three-time All-GLIAC recipient and has scored a total of 1,781 total points. Congratulations Max for being named NMU’s Male Athlete of the Year!

Reagan Olli – Alpine Skiing

Reagan Olli of Alpine Skiing was selected as NMU’s Female Athlete of the Year. Over the course of the season, Reagan was on the podium multiple times and claimed the Midwest title for her efforts on the slopes. When heading to the national championships, the weather at Mammoth Mountain in California almost prevented the races from even happening. Luckily, after some delays, Reagan had her opportunity to shine. Her time of 45.07 seconds capped off her season, giving her the title of national champion in the slalom. Congratulations to Reagan, our Female Athlete of the Year!

SCHOLAR-ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

Makaylee Kuhn – Women’s Basketball

Not only has Makaylee consistently got it done on the basketball court, but she is also impressive in the classroom. Majoring in Environmental Science with a minor in Sustainability, she has maintained a 4.0 GPA heading into her final semester. On the court, Kuhn has been named to the All-GLIAC First Team for three straight seasons. This past season, she averaged 16.3 PPG and 7.4 RPG. Kuhn now has a career total of 1,470 points, good for 8th in program history. Congratulations, Makaylee!

Patrick Andrews – Swim and Dive

Patrick Andrews is a Public relations major with a Business minor and holds a 3.9 GPA. He was honored on the All-GLIAC Academic Excellence team this season. In the pool, Andrews opened the season with a third-place finish in the 200-yard Butterfly. Congrats, Patrick!

GILDO CANALE OUTSTANDING SENIORS

Lizzy Stark – Volleyball

Lizzy was a four-year starter as an outside hitter, a four-time All-GLIAC honoree, and a team captain. During her time at NMU, the team won the GLIAC regular season and tournament title for the first time in 18 years. She helped lead the team to an NCAA tournament berth for the first time in 12 years. Congratulations Lizzy on a stellar athletic and academic career!

Roberto Camera – Swim and Dive

Roberto is a three-time All-American and a GLIAC Champion in the 100-yard Breaststroke. He is a great team leader whether he is cheering on teammates, helping them out, or just listening to them. Camera has an infectious positive attitude and carries it into the classroom. Congratulations on your accomplishments in the pool and in the classroom!

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

Alli Yacko – Volleyball

For all of the 2021 Volleyball season, Alli was out with an injury. Her return to the court in 2022 as the libero helped lead the team to the first NCAA Tournament selection in 12 years. With her leadership, the team went from a seventh-place finish in 2021 to a second-place finish in 2022. Congratulations Alli!

Kalvin Glodz – Men’s Soccer

In his first two seasons at NMU, Kalvin played in a total of 14 games and recorded 196 minutes of play. In his junior season in 2022, Kalvin elevated his play, earning a starting position. Not only did he start all 17 games, but he also had the second-highest total minutes played on the team with 1,485. Congratulations Kalvin!

NEWCOMERS OF THE YEAR

Molly Pistorius – Women’s Soccer

Molly was selected as the newcomer of the year by her teammates and was also named the GLIAC Freshman of the Year. In 2022, she had six goals, six assists, and 18 points, which were all top-10 marks in the GLIAC. She played in all 22 games, starting all but one. She was second on the team with 22 shots on goal. Congratulations Molly!

Max Weisbrod – Men’s Basketball

Weisbrod was been named the GLIAC Freshman of the Year and to the All-GLIAC Second Team, averaging double figures at 12.1 PPG. He led GLIAC freshmen in assists at 5.1 APG, tying him for first across the conference landscape and runner-up in the country among first-year players. Wesibrod also holds a 46.0 3PT%, which was the fifth-best in the GLIAC and the best among first-year players. Congratulations Max!

HUMANITARIAN OF THE YEAR

Brenna Musser – Women’s Soccer

In 2022, Brenna co-created a club called “Holiday Smiles” which has a goal to spread acts of kindness, thoughtfulness, and joy to other people in need over the holidays. In the first year, the club handmade cards that were delivered to multiple locations in Marquette such as Mill Creek Assisted Living, the Cardiac Unit at UPHP, and a local group home for St. Patrick’s Day, Easter and Halloween. In 2023, Christmas cards were made for families staying at the Beacon House over the holidays and most recently Valentine’s cards were made for the Jacobetti Home for Veterans. Brenna is quoted as saying, “If there is an overarching sentiment that running this organization has taught me, it is that acts of service go a long way. The energy and positivity that is spread by doing something kind for someone else, for no reason other than to be thoughtful is the only reward you need.” Way to go, Brenna!

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT AWARD

Women’s Basketball

This past year, the women’s basketball team volunteered multiple times with the Special Olympics. After a fire destroyed much of the Special Olympics equipment, they looked for ways to replace it. The Wildcats volunteered to help at a Special Olympics practice and then invited them to come to a game to cheer on the Wildcats. The team also participated in the Polar Plunge, which is a fundraiser for the Special Olympics. Gestures like these are what make us proud to be Wildcats. Congratulations!

BRIAN FRANKS “TOO STRONG” AWARD

Track & Field

In the spring of 2022, the track and field team tragically lost a teammate. They ultimately pulled together as a team to finish third in the GLIAC Championships this season after they were predicted to finish sixth. The team demonstrated what can happen when teammates support each other after such a loss. Congratulations to the women’s track and field team!

MOMENT OF THE YEAR

Men’s Basketball

While hosting the first round of the GLIAC Tournament, the Berry Events Center was filled with many students and student-athletes. After the comeback win over Saginaw Valley State, the team did a lap around the court through a tunnel formed by student-athletes from multiple sports and additional fans who wanted to be a part of the postgame celebration. The support and sense of community that was seen and felt at that moment was indicative of what being a Wildcat is all about.

PLAY OF THE YEAR

Crystal Walker – Women’s Track and Field

Back in February, Crystal, and the track & field team competed in a meet in Minnesota. In the long jump, Crystal had an impressive performance, landing a jump of 5.92m to win the event. This distance also set a new school record and earned her best play of the year. Congratulations Crystal!

UPSET OF THE YEAR

Hockey

In the CCHA Semifinals, the Wildcats went on the road and shutout No. 10 ranked Michigan Tech 4-0, the first road shutout in Houghton since 2007. Beni Halasz stopped all 44 shots in net and seven Wildcats recorded a point to help lead the Wildcats to the CCHA Championship game.

PERFORMANCES OF THE YEAR

Reagan Olli – Alpine Ski

Reagan had an incredible year on the slopes. At nationals, conditions were not ideal with soft snow making racing quite difficult. Despite the conditions, Reagan took home the title of national champion after her performance in slalom and she earned a First Team All-America award. Congratulations Reagan on this incredible performance!

Kristoffer Karsrud – Nordic Ski

At the U.S. Cross Country Ski National Championships, Kristoffer captured gold in both the Men’s Classic Sprint with a time of 2:15.83 and the Freestyle Sprint with a time of 2:23.87, establishing the first wins for the program at Nationals in any event since 2015. Congrats, Kristoffer!

RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Men’s Basketball

On Saturday, March 11, the men’s basketball team defeated Hillsdale in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. That win was the 25th of the season, which set a new school record for most wins. Congratulations to Coach Majkrzak, Coach Wallrapp, and the entire men’s team on this accomplishment!

Additionally, NMU released the following list of awards for each sport:

Congratulations to all the awardees on a great season!