NMU Football Continues Season at Wayne State Saturday

October 31, 2018

MARQUETTE, Mich. – Northern Michigan University Football continues Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play Saturday as they head to Wayne State University for a 1 p.m. matchup against the Warriors.

Fans can follow the action using video, live stats and audio.

Video: https://wsuathletics.com/watch/?Live=556&type=Live

Live stats: https://www.gliac.org/sports/fball/2018-19/boxscores/20181103_lk26.xml

Audio: http://streamdb7web.securenetsystems.net/cirrusencore/WUPT

Alumni, friends and Wildcat fans are invited to meet up at the 3rd Street Bar, located at 4626 3rd Street, Detroit, MI 48201 prior to Saturday’s game. The meet up is slated to start at 11 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.

NMU scored the first two touchdowns but Michigan Tech came back to win 35-33 for the fourth NMU loss this season that was within one score. The Wildcat offense rushed for over 300 yards for the third time this season, reaching 390 yards and rushing for five touchdowns on the day.

Senior Jake Mayon (Plainfield, Ill./Plainfield East) entered the game needing 91 yards to break the school record for career rushing yards, and it only took him four yards to accomplish it. On the teams first drive, Mayon carried it three times for 66 yards. On the next NMU drive, Mayon took the first play for 50 yards to break the record. Mayon now has 3,947 rushing yards in his career and has 36 touchdowns. For the season, the senior has 1,232 yards and is 237 yards away from the single season record with two games to go.

The Wildcat offense has rushed for the fifth-most first downs in all division II football this season. NMU has gained 124 first downs on the ground and are second in the GLIAC behind the nations #2 ranked team, Ferris State University. The team is ranked 27th in total first downs with 198 first downs, having gained an additional 56 first downs with the pass and 18 via penalties.

Northern Michigan has lost four games this season by a combined 12 points. In the opener, the Wildcats fell to McKendree 34-28. Later in the season, they fell to Davenport University 31-30 in overtime. The next weekend, they fell to Northwood 27-24. Last weekend against rival Michigan Technological University, NMU fell by just two points, 35-33.

NMU’s offense rushed for over 350 yards for the second straight week, finishing with 390 yards on 46 carries. Mayon led the team with 195 yards in 20 carries. Freshman Isiah Wright (Milwaukee, Wis./Milwaukee Bay View) finished with 116 yards on 17 carries while redshirt freshman Kole Stealy (Cooper City, Fla./Chaminade-Madonna) went for 78 yards using eight carries. The team averaged 8.5 yards rushing per play. On the season, the Wildcats have rushed for 2,340 yards and are just 185 yards away from the school single season team rushing yards record. Nationally, the Wildcats are 13th in the country with 260.1 yards rushing per game.

The Wildcat offense is one of the most secure in the country as they have lost just three fumbles this season, placing them in a tie for the seventh nationally for fewest fumbles lost this seeason.

NMU holds a 17-15 lead in the all time series. The teams are 2-2 in the last four games, with each team winning two games in a row. Last season, the Wildcats faced a 14-0 deficit but came back to take a 26-24 lead. However, the Warriors added a field goal in the fourth quarter to win the game. WSU is currently 2-7 and coming off a 38-28 loss at #2 Ferris State University.

Courtesy: NMU Athletics