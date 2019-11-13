NMU Football Visits Ashland For Season Finale

November 13, 2019

MARQUETTE, Mich. – Northern Michigan University Football concludes the 2019 season on Saturday with a trip to Ashland University for a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action.

The Wildcats hosted Senior Day this past Saturday and honored 13 athletes who were appearing in the final game inside the Superior Dome. In game action, the Wildcats saw an individual career best but would fall to Saginaw Valley State University.

Sophomore Daniel Riser (Ada, Mich.) notched a career long in Saturday’s game. Entering the game he had notched longs of 40 yards and 46 yards. On Saturday, he lined up a kick from 50 yards out and nailed it through the uprights for a new career long kick. It is the third-longest made field goal among GLIAC kickers.

The Wildcats kick return game has been successful this season as freshman Tyquan Cox (Chicago, Ill.) is the only returner in the conference with a kick return touchdown. His 99-yard return on the touchdown is also the longest return in the league while his 28.6 return average also at the top of the league. He also has added returns of 43 yards and 45 yards this season.

Junior Brady Hanson (Kewaskum, Wis.) posted a career high 14 tackles in Saturday’s game with the Cardinals. It is his fourth game this season with double digit tackles. He is second on the Wildcats with 74 tackles, making 46 solo tackles. The junior has also added three interceptions and three forced fumbles.

The team features a promising group of underclassmen who have been forced into prominent roles. Of the 50 players who appeared in Saturday’s game, 31 are either in either their freshman or sophomore season with the Wildcats. Those 31 make up six of the top seven tacklers this season, four of the top five rushers, the team leader in reception touchdowns and both quarterbacks this season.

The team routinely faces teams full of juniors and seniors. For instance, SVSU featured 36 players who are in there junior or senior season.

NMU enters Saturday’s contest looking for their first victory over Ashland since a 23-19 victory over the Eagles in 2010. Ashland holds a 20-6 allt-time series advantage. The Eagles come into Saturday’s matchup at 6-4 after falling to the University of Findlay 53-18.

