NMU grad and basketball standout Naba Echols signs pro contract in Croatia

MARQUETTE, Mich.(WJMN) – He came to Northern Michigan University from Memphis, Tennessee, and had an enormous impact on the Wildcat basketball team. Naba Echols posted to social media on Tuesday, announcing he’s taking his talents to Croatia.

While at NMU, Echols was honored multiple times, being named Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball North Player of the Week. In his collegiate career averaging 19.5 points per game.

Echols graduated from NMU in December of 2019.

Here is a feature Local 3 Sports did with Echols before his Senior season.