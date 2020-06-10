NMU Hockey HC Grant Potulny on 20′-21′ expectations: “It’s time to hang a banner”

All signs are pointing to the college hockey season going on as planned. Northern Michigan head hockey coach, Grant Potulny, will be entering his fourth season at the helm of the Wildcats program.

Potulny’s wildcats set the bar high in 2017 when they hosted and played for a WCHA championship and although over the past several season’s nmu has taken strides, they have yet to hang a banner in the Berry. Entering year four, there are no more excuses. The time is now for the Wildcats.

Grant Potulny on Expectations entering the 2020-21 season:

“I talked to our team a little bit, we’ve had some Zoom meetings and I’ve talked to my group about this. Um, you know up to this point I haven’t inadvertently talked much about a championship as maybe other people have part of the reason for that was that, you know, I felt like we’ve had good teams, you know, but we were in the transformation of getting a bunch of new players. They were young. You know, even though we played for a championship and we hosted a championship in 2017 that team overachieved, for sure.

Its been since 1972 that our program has hung a banner. That’s the mantra for me, it’s that we’re getting to that point where over the last couple of years we would put ourselves in a position where we’re in striking distance of a first place in the league, or we’re within striking distance of top-10 in the Pairwise. I tried to bring that up to motivate our group. Like ‘Hey, guys..you’ve put yourself in a great position.’ Every time we’ve gotten to that point we haven’t been able to get over the hump. I think that now is the time that I’m going to start talking to the team about these things at the beginning of the year. These are now the expectations of our program. There is no more excuse about, ‘hey it’s a new coach and new players or we’re young.’ You know, some of those things to me..they haven’t been excuses because they’ve been facts, but now it’s to the point where I think our players need to get the same mindset as I do and that I have at that is…It’s time to hang a banner.”