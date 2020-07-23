NMU HOCKEY: Six Named Krampade All-American Scholars

MARQUETTE, Mich. — The American Hockey Coaches Association announced Tuesday the 2019-20 Division I Krampade All-American Scholars, featuring six members of the Northern Michigan University hockey program.

The Wildcats honored include a pair of juniors in Ben Newhouse and Adam Roeder while Grant Loven and Ty Readman represent the sophomore class. Two rookies also highlighted the All-American Scholar team as freshmen Andre Ghantous and John Roberts were recognized.

Last season, Newhouse was one of six Wildcats to appear in all 38 games after making his debut for the Green and Gold at home against Michigan State where he recorded his first multi-point game (0-2-2). The defenseman from Edina, Minnesota led his team in blocked shots (65) and ranked second in the WCHA in the same category. At the conclusion of the 2019-20 season Newhouse was named to the WCHA All-Academic team.

Roeder, also a WCHA All-Academic team honoree, posted eight goals for NMU in 2019-20 along with five assists for 13 points.

A sophomore forward out of East Grand Forks, Minnesota, Loven appeared in 38 games for his team in 2019-20 while tallying 14 points (3-11-14). Loven was also named to the 2019-20 WCHA All-Academic Team.

Dressing in all 38 games for the Wildcats last year, Readman recorded four multi-point games for NMU in 2019-20 and recorded 19 points, including four goals and 15 assists. At the end of the season, Readman was named to the WCHA All-Academic team.

A native of Glendale, California, Ghantous made his collegiate debut against Michigan State (Oct. 11) where he posted two assists. With 22 total points during his rookie campaign, he led all Wildcat freshmen and ranked fifth overall in the WCHA while his 11 goals led all league freshmen.

Roberts made his collegiate debut on December 13, against Minnesota State. The Lansdale, Pennsylvania native recorded one save during his time between the pipes.

To be recognized, an individual must have maintained a minimum grade point average of 3.6 through the fall semester and have participated in 40 percent of their team’s competitions, unless otherwise noted. In total, 318 male student-athletes were named All-American Scholars.