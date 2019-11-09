NMU hockey ties St. Cloud State

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) The NMU Wildcats hockey team was back on the ice again tonight.

They faced St. Cloud State at the Berry Events Center.

NMU was down three goals in the 3rd period. But as time went on they took advantage of a power play and scored 3 goals to tie the game.

It went into overtime but ended in a 3-3 tie. These two teams play tomorrow night at the Berry at 6 PM.

In the second period, a hard hit shattered the glass by the St. Cloud bench, injuring a fan. That person was taken out in a