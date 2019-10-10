NMU looks to end 4-game losing streak against MTU this weekend

Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s back to the drawing board for the Northern Michigan football team after they dropped their fourth straight game, this time at home against Wayne State.



The Warriors left the Superior Dome with a 27-14 win last Saturday. The Wildcats were unable to take advantage of their opportunities.

They led the game 14-7 in the second quarter thanks in part to a 99-yard kickoff by the GLIAC Special Teams Player of the Week – Tyquan Cox.

But then, the Warriors rattled off 20 straight, outgaining the Wildcats 358 to 38 on the ground. Missed tackles were also a big problem for NMU. The team has spent a lot of time this week during practice getting back to the basics.

“We got to tackle better. You know, the backs ran through us, they ran around us. We couldn’t get them down on first hits. That’s basically what that came down to. You know, we didn’t get off the field on 3rd down and we didn’t move the ball or control the ball on offense. So, there’s more than just one or two factors that lead to that. You got to move on, you got to get ready. You got to get ready. You got to move forward, you got to progress, you got to grow, you got to improve to give yourself a good chance,” said Kyle Nystrom, the head coach for the NMU football team.

NMU will need to be at their best this coming Saturday if they want to avoid extending that losing streak to five games.

The Cats will head to Houghton to face rival Michigan Tech. The Wildcats have been unable to beat the Huskies in the last nine matchups.

“This is the best team I’ve seen them have put together. They’ve done a nice job. They’re stocked. They’re really good. We’re going to have to be really good. We’re going to have to get rid of all our mistakes and our blunders. I’ve told the team that it’s time to grow up. It’s kind of a reoccurring theme from week to week, but that’s okay. That’s who we are right now, but in order for us to match how good they are, we’ve got to be really good. We’ve got to eliminate our blunders,” said Nystrom.

NMU and Michigan Tech kick off their game Saturday at 1 pm eastern at Sherman Field in Houghton.