Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – The Northern Michigan Men’s basketball team struggled from beyond the arc (3-23) in the 53-50 loss to Northwood to open up GLIAC play.

The Cats were led by Sam Taylor who finished with 10 points and 9 rebounds in the loss.

NMU will be back in action this Saturday at 1pm ET against Saginaw Valley State.