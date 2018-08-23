NMU Men's Basketball To Face MSU in Exhibition Game

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MARQUETTE, MI — Northern Michigan Men's Basketball will tip-off the 2018-19 season by visiting Michigan State University in an exhibition game Tuesday, October 30.

"We are extremely excited and thankful to be to playing Michigan State this season," Head Coach Bill Sall sald. "Coach Izzo has been very supportive of the NMU Basketball program and I can't thank him enough for giving our team this awesome opportunity. It is my hope that we will be able to attract a large group of alumni and NMU fans to meet us at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center."

This will be the sixth matchup between the Wildcats and Spartans, and just the second meeting since the 1975-76 season. NMU visited Michigan State to begin the 2015-16 season.

NMU enters this year coming off a season that saw the team post a winning record plus a return to the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament. The Wildcats return a majority of their 2017-18 squad, including two First Team All-GLIAC selections, seniors Naba Echols (Memphis, Tenn./Mitchell) and Isaiah Johnson (Whitefish Bay, Wis.), and All-Defense Team honorees in juniors Myles Howard (Chicago, Ill./Marian Catholic) and Sam Taylor (Chicago, Ill./Thornton).

Ticket information and game time will be provided at a later date.