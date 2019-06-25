NMU Men & Women’s Swim & Dive Earn CSCAA Scholar All-America Team Honors

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

June 25, 2019

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association has named the Northern Michigan University Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive teams to its Scholar All-America team for the Spring 2019 Semester.



CSCAA Executive Director Greg Earhart noted: “Coach Voigt has humbly built a program the University can be proud of – in the pool, the classroom and as alumni.“

The Men’s team finished with a cumulative team grade point average of 3.47, posting the highest GPA among the Great Lakes Intercolleigate Athletic Conference and fourth-highest in the country. The women’s team finished with a team GPA of 3.36 and was one of four GLIAC teams on the list.

A record 777 teams, representing 480 institutions were named to the CSCAA’s Scholar All-America team for the Spring 2019 Semester. The CSCAA recognizes those teams achieving a GPA of 3.0 or higher for the semester.

The Wildcats finished the 2018-19 season with a total of 37 All-American or Honorary All-American honors at the NCAA Championshiops and came away with 11 GLIAC Champions at the GLIAC Championships.