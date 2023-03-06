BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WJMN) – The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team took home its first GLIAC Tournament Championship in 23 years, overcoming rival Michigan Tech 79-66 in the conference tournament title game on Sunday. With the win, the Wildcats punch the GLIAC’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament with a 24-7 record.

After consecutive 23-point games in the quarterfinals and semifinals, Max Bjorklund scored 13 points and took home tournament MVP. Bjorklund averaged 19.7 points per game over the three games. Max Weisbrod scored 14 points and tacked on five rebounds and five assists, also making the All-Tournament team.

Sam Schultz made a big impact against the Huskies to lead the Wildcats off the bench with 17 points. He was 6-8 from the floor and added six rebounds. Dylan Kuehl posted a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double.

The Wildcats will wait to see who they’ll matchup with in the Midwest region in the big dance in tonight’s NCAA Selection Show, taking place at 11:30 p.m. ET on NCAA.com.