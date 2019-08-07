NMU Men’s Basketball Tabs Keil Ganz Assistant Coach

August 7, 2019

MARQUETTE, Mich. — Northern Michigan University Men’s Basketball and Head Coach Matt Majkrzak has tabbed Keil Ganz to be the team’s Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Northern Michigan basketball program,” Ganz says. “I’ve known Matt for a long time and believe in his vision for NMU. It’s a tremendous time to join the Northern Michigan program and I believe we can become a consistent championship contender. I’m looking forward to serving the players in our program and helping them develop.”Ganz comes to the Wildcats after three seasons at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin where he served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. During his time at SNC, the Green Knights posted a record of 57-20 with two regular season conference championships and saw six all-conference award winners. The 2016-17 team was ranked as high as fourth in the country in Division III as well. As the team’s recruiting coordinator, he organized all recruiting efforts for SNC which included summer and season recruiting schedules, mailouts, calls and campus visits. He was also in charge of organizing study halls and academic monitoring.

Before ariving at SNC, Ganz served as the Head Varsity Boy’s Basketball Coach for Kewaunee High School where he was named the 2014 Coach of the Year. His first season featured a 12-game win streak which helped the team to a seven-game improvement and second place in the conference.

From 2011-2017, he also coached for the Wisconsin Jets/Wisconsin Shooters Grassroots Program on the AAU circuit. While coaching the Jets, he helped the program to multiple championships and has guided a total of 31 student-athletes to NCAA basketball careers with several others playing NAIA or other collegiate sports. His Wisconsin Shooters 17U team featured a Division I player as well as several players who earned junior college scholarships.

Ganz got his start as a student assistant at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. While helping the Phoenix, he was responsible for the match-up board during games and collaborated with coaches on matchups and strategies and communicating them to players. He also worked closely with the coaching staff and did various film projects, provided recruiting support and aided with administrative duties. “Keil is someone I’ve worked with at UW-Green Bay and coaching the Wisconsin Jets” said Majkrsak. “I love that he has head coaching experience at the high school level, and the last three years he’s been an assistant for one of the most highly respected programs and coaches in the Midwest at St. Norbert with Coach Gary Grzesk. He’s got all the traits we look for as a member of our program; loyalty, work ethic, and a commitment to helping our players grow on and off the floor. Keil and his wife Kendra will be outstanding additions to Northern Michigan and the Marquette community.”

Ganz brings familiariy to NMU as his sister-in-law, Kalin Zimmerman, played volleyball for the Wildcats from 2011-2013.

Courtesy: NMU Athletics

