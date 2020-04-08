NMU Men’s Basketball team finding new ways to stay connected amid pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s not ideal to have your first full offseason with a program in the midst of a global pandemic. But, for NMU Men’s Head Basketball Coach, Matt Makjrzak, this is the obstacle he is facing.

“It’s always kind of a big-time to do a lot more individual stuff with the guys rather than team stuff to try and get them better. We probably would be right in the middle of it and going into year two, it’s a time to go back to the basics and install everything that you want to do from scratch seeing as we didn’t get to do it last year,” said Majkrzak.

With a state lockdown order in place and strict social distancing guidelines Majrkzak and his team have been meeting as a team once a week and holding 1 on 1 meetings every other week via online video conferencing.

“That’s been the main thing is just talking about leadership. We lost three seniors, so it’s trying to get those younger guys and new guys up and running so they can step in and be a leader day one. Again, we’re just trying to make the best of the situation we can and in a way i’m trying to look at everything positively. That’s giving us a jump start on those types of things that we might have not been able to do the other way.”

Keeping up with recruiting has also been a challenge. Bringing in the right players that are the right fit on and off the court is key to building a program.

“A lot of the kids we’re recruiting and talking to our kids that previously I have at least sat down and talked to before. And then, you’re just trying to share nmu as best as you can. Obviously, the berry and the superior dome and some of the scenic pictures, all that stuff plays really well, the hardest part is they don’t get the community aspect about how tight-knit Marquette and how tight-knit our team is.”

A positive that has come from this new found free time..a chance to reflect and look ahead.

“I’ve watched every one of our games from last year, fully and took a bunch of notes on them. I probably more than ever going into next year, we have a pretty good plan in what we’re doing, we know what our team is going to look like, we got a lot of good players returning. I think just trying to communicate with them and make sure we’re focused on what we can do now, which isn’t a lot basketball wise, but hopefully, we can do a lot when it comes to academics and using this time to recharge. Hang out with their families in a way they wouldn’t get a chance to in a normal environment. So, just trying to find the positives.

The NMU Men’s Basketball team finished last season with an overall record of 13-17, they went 9-11 in the GLIAC conference under Majkrzak.