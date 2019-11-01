NMU Men’s Soccer team falls to Davenport, 2-1

Marquette, Mich. (WJMN)- Northern Michigan University Men’s Soccer hosted Davenport University in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference matchup but fell to the Panthers 2-1.

In the second half, Davenport held a 1-0 lead but with 13:40 left, the Wildcats evened the score.

On a corner kick, the Wildcats entered the ball but the DU defense was able to clear it. Sophomore Julius Reis (Obernburg am Main, Germany) settled the ball from inside midfield and booted the ball over the Panther defense. Senior Luca Lippert (Langen, Germany) was able to take the pass and kick it past the Davenport goalkeeper for his fourth goal this season. Reis recorded his first career assist on the play.

Unfortunately, Davenport was able to score another goal with 12 minutes to play which proved the difference, giving DU a 2-1 victory.

Seniors Callum Olpin (Norwich, England) and Lewis Murray (Edinburgh, Scotland), along with sophomore Kaffie Kurz (Paynesville, Liberia) each finished with three shots each, while NMU tallied 15 shots in the match.

Lippert and junior Keegan Goetz (Gowen, Mich.) both tallied two shots.

In goal, sophomore Patrick Restum (Okemos, Mich.) finished the match with a career high 10 saves.

The Wildcats move to 7-9 on the season and 6-6 in the GLIAC while Davenport is now 9-6 this year and 9-3 in conference play. NMU will return to action Sunday afternoon to take on Ashland University. Prior to the 1 p.m. kickoff, the team will honor their seven seniors.