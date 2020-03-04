NMU Men’s team prepping for GLIAC Semifinals

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. – Following a stunning finish in the GLIAC Quarterfinals where the eighth-seeded Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team upset top-seed and No. 11 in the country Ferris State, 70-69, in Big Rapids, Michigan, the men will face Northwood on Saturday afternoon. The Timberwolves came into the tournament as the No. 4 seed and, after defeating Davenport, 82-70, clinched a spot in the league semifinals. NMU and NU will tip off in Allendale, Michigan on Saturday, March 7, at 4 p.m.

The other semifinal matchup will be host Grand Valley State University and Michigan Tech. The winner of that game will go on to face the winner of the NMU versus NU game the following day at 1 p.m. in Allendale.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/4/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/4/2020"

Active Series Part 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Active Series Part 1"

Knocking out cancer in late stages

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knocking out cancer in late stages"

U.P. native fighting fire with fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.P. native fighting fire with fire"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/4/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/4/2020"

Precious Metals 3-3-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 3-3-2020"