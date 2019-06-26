NMU Names Matt Majkrzak as Head Men’s Basketball Coach

June 26, 2019

MARQUETTE, MI – Northern Michigan University has named Matt Majkrzak as their new Head Men’s Basketball Coach.

“Matt is exceptionally organized and his communication skills are outstanding, said Northern Michigan director of athletics Forrest Karr. “Matt articulated a clear plan for moving our program forward by explaining exactly where he will recruit and how he will use resources to maximize success. He has a detailed understanding of NCAA bylaws and prioritizes the academic success of student-athletes. Every coach and administrator that I have talked with about Matt mentions his natural ability to connect with people and build relationships, his work ethic and recruiting, attention to detail, and ability to focus on what is important.”

Majkrzak comes to NMU after a successful season at Bryant & Stratton College-Wisconsin. In his lone season leading the Bobcats, Majkrzak guided the team to a 25-8 record, ranking #1 in the region and #17 nationally. The team reached their first NJCAA Division II Region IV Championship in program history.

Before his season at Bryant & Stratton, Majkrzak was the top assistant at Bemidji State University for four seasons. During this time, Majkrzak helped increase the Beavers wins every season. In his final year in Bemidji, he led the team’s defense and helped the team improve from 13th to 2nd in defensive field goal percentage. His recruiting efforts resulted in the league’s runner-up for Freshman of the Year Award three out of four seasons.

Before arriving at Bemidji State, Majkrzak served as an assistant at Chadron State College for two years, resulting in an eight-game improvement and the programs second-best season in the past 18 years during his second season.

In 2011, he created the AAU program, Wisconsin Jets, and coached five teams over two summers. He got his start in coaching as a student assistant for four years at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay where he also earned his Bachelor of Arts in Business Management before earning his Masters in Organizational Management from Chadron State.

Majkrzak will become the 15th head coach in program history and takes over a team that is expected to return 12 players from a team that has posted back-to-back winning seasons and reached the past two Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament. Coming off a GLIAC Tournament Semifinals appearance, The team must replace the league’s top two scorers from last season but return two All-GLIAC Defensive players in rising seniors Myles Howard (Chicago, Ill.) and Sam Taylor (Chicago, Ill.).

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING ABOUT MATT MAJKRZAK

Greg Brander – Athletic Director, Bryant & Stratton College-Wisconsin:

“Matt did a phenomenal job last year coaching and more importantly laying the foundation of a winning culture at Bryant & Stratton–Wisconsin. We certainly thank Matt for everything he’s done for Bobcats basketball. Matt is a rising star in coaching and we knew his time at Bryant & Stratton would be short because of what he has to offer. Northern Michigan is getting a great coach and even better person to lead Wildcats Men’s Basketball.”

Brian Barone – Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville:

“Matt is a tremendous coach and an ever better person. He’s a tireless recruiter who cares about his players on and off the floor. His energy and attention to detail has always stood out to me, and is one of the reasons he’s been so successful. He has always been a genuine person. His program will have great success because of these qualities. Matt is a perfect fit for Northern Michigan and the Marquette community.”

Mike Boschee – Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Bemidji State University:

“Matt is ready for this opportunity! He is a bright and intelligent person that really thinks basketball well! He loves to recruit and manages his time very well. You can trust that he will pay attention to details , express himself clearly, and work hard to make the correct decisions.”

Brian Wardle – Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Bradley University

“Northern Michigan just hired an up-and-coming coach in Matt Majkrzak. I have known Matt for years and he has all the winning characteristics needed to succeed. He is very smart, has a great work ethic, can evaluate talent and is very personable. Finding the right fit is so important for the coach and the school. Matt will fit right into Marquette, Michigan and make the most of this opportunity. I can’t wait to watch him get to work!”