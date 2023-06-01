MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Northern Michigan men’s basketball team revealed its schedule for the 2023-24 season on Thursday. The team is hopeful for the upcoming year following a program-record 25 wins in the 2022-23 season.

The Wildcats regular season schedule will begin in November and conclude in March, featuring 17 home games and 10 away games. All tip-off times have yet to be announced unless noted below.

NMU will begin the season at home with an exhibition against Bay College in the Berry on October 22.

Northern will kick off the regular season at the Lubbock Tip-Off Classic in Lubbock, Texas on November 4-5 against opponents who are yet to be announced. They will then be in Wisconsin Dells for the JustAgame Crossover on November 11-12, as the team hosts the four-team tournament and will face Upper Iowa at 2 p.m. on November 11 and Missouri S&T at 3 p.m. on November 12.

NMU will return home on November 15th to face Lakeland at 7 p.m. The team will then head to Concordia-St. Paul on November 18th.

Northern will then begin a stretch of eight straight home games, beginning with Hillsdale on November 21, Minnesota State on November 25, Minnesota Duluth November 26, and Viterbo to close out the month on November 30 at 5 p.m.

The Wildcats’ conference schedule will kick off on December 7 and 9 against Wayne State and Saginaw Valley State. NMU will then play two non-conference games over winter break against Northwood on December 19 at 3 p.m. and Ripon on December 30 at 3 p.m.

2024 will begin with trips to Davenport and Grand Valley State on January 4 and 6. The ‘Cats will return home the following week, welcoming Lake Superior State on January 11 and Ferris State on the January 13. Northern will then travel to Indiana as they visit Purdue Northwest on January 18, followed by a trip to Parkside on January 20th.

NMU will host rival Michigan Tech on January 27th in a ‘Green Out’ at the Berry Events Center.

The team will play at Ferris State on February 1 and will play at Lake Superior State on February 3. NMU will then host Parkside and Purdue Northwest on the February 8 and 10.

The final road trip of the season will begin at Michigan Tech on February 17, followed by stops at Saginaw Valley State and Wayne State on the February 22 and 24.

NMU will be home the final weekend of the regular season, as the Wildcats will face Grand Valley State on February 29 and honor its seniors in the finale against Davenport on March 2.

The GLIAC Tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 6th.

You can find the full season schedule here.