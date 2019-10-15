NMU splits weekend series with Spartans

Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – After stumbling out of the gate in their season opener, The Northern Michigan hockey team bounced back Saturday, shutting out the Michigan State Spartans, 2-0, to split the series.

The Cats had a couple of underclassmen step up with some big-time performances.

Sophomore forward, Vincent De Mey had a three-point weekend, including two goals and an assist. He was named the WCHA forward of the week.

NMU also got a big-time game in net, by freshman goalie John Hawthorne. He was only playing in his first game as a wildcat. No big deal. Hawthorne didn’t see a lot of pucks come his way. He was able to save all 15 shots he faced. He earned honorable mention–rookie honors with his performance.