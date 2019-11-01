NMU Swim & Dive Visit GLIAC Foes GVSU and SVSU This Weekend

Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – The Northern Michigan University Men’s and Women’s Swim & Dive teams take on two Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opponents this weekend as they head to Grand Valley State University Friday evening then take on Saginaw Valley State University Saturday.

The Wildcats last competed two weeks ago in Fargo, North Dakota and saw the women’s team come away with eight dual meet victories while the men’s team collected three. The women’s team defeated St. Cloud State University, Northern State University and Minnesota State University-Moorhead both Friday and Saturday. The also defeated Division I opponent, University of South Dakota in both meets.

The men’s squad finished 3-1 on the weekend. As they defeated SCSU both nights and collected a victory over South Dakota Saturday.

In the first poll of the season, both teams are ranked in the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America TYR Top 25 Dual Meet Pool. The men’s team start the year ranked #18 with 57 points. The women’s team received 72 points and are currently ranked #15.

Two swimmers were named GLIAC Athletes of the Week after their meet in North Dakota

Freshman Ondrej Zach (Rudolfov, Czech Republic) won his first weekly honor after he set a new school record in the 1,650 freestyle, posting a new record time of 15:42.41. He finished the weekend with a total of four individual victories. Friday saw him capture the 200-yard butterfly in 1:57.30 and the 500-yard freestyle in 4:43.76. He then added first place in the 1,650 freestyle and repeated his victory in the 500-yard freestyle by touching at 4:36.20.

Senior Rachel Helm (Newcastle, England) was named Athlete of the Week for the second-straight week and earned her seventh weekly honor of her career. Helm posted three NCAA B-Cuts while winning three individual events and aided two relays to victories. On Friday, the senior won the 200-yard backstroke in 2:00.61. She then followed it Saturday with wins in the 50-yard freestyle, 23.92, and the 100-yard backstroke, 55.69.

At the Dragon Invite, freshman diver Amanda Baird (Riverside, Calif.) collected three wins. She tallied an NCAA B-cut score of 268.75 to win the 1-meter dive Friday, and also won the 3-meter dive with a score of 241.30. She won the 1-meter dive again Saturday with a score of 252.75. She now has won the 1-meter dive in all four meets and has NCAA B-Cuts on both boards.

Sophomore Mary Grossman (Goshen, Ind.) posted an NCAA B-Cut in the 3-meter dive.

On the men’s side, freshman Micah Currie (Blue Springs, Mo.) won the 1-meter dive two times this season, and has also won the 3-meter dive once this season.

Last season, NMU hosted both teams in a double dual meet format, and came away with both teams sweeping the meets. The men’s team collected a 269-57 victory over SVSU and defeated the Lakers 171.5-115.5. The women defeated the Cardinals 200-95 and bested GVSU 174.5-122.5.

Throughout the 2019-20 season, NMU will celebrate the history of Women’s Sports at Northern Michigan. Fans are encouraged to contribute with their favorite and most memorable moments and athletes of NMU women’s sports. Please go to THIS LINK to contribute your favorite or most memorable moment and athletes. More information on this year’s celebration can be found HERE.