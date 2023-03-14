MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University (NMU) and USA Weightlifting have announced that the NMU campus-based men’s and women’s weightlifting program will be discontinued later this year, according to a posting from NMU on Monday.

The weightlifting program began at NMU in 2003, with eleven men and eight women currently competing as members of the team in the current school year. The squad is coached by Tyler Depuyt, who took over the program in 2019.

The program will officially discontinue on May 6, 2023, the final day of NMU’s current winter semester.

USA Weightlifting CEO Matt Sicchio pointed, in part, to changes in funding and training operations as reason for the separation in a statement included in the announcement from NMU:

USA Weightlifting appreciates the long history NMU has had with the program, and NMU shares that sentiment. However, the dynamics of the sport have changed substantially, and the national governing body has changed its funding and training operations over the years since the original agreement with NMU was signed. With that agreement coming up for renewal, it made sense to make the change at this time, according to USA Weightlifting CEO Matt Sicchio.

“We are grateful for the role Northern Michigan University has played in helping develop weightlifting at the university level for the past 20 years,” Sicchio said. “While our partnership with NMU is winding down at the end of this semester, we look forward to continuing to grow and support collegiate weightlifting through other avenues.”

Both NMU and USA Weightlifting say the well-being of student athletes are the first priority in navigating the discontinuation of the partnership. NMU Athletic Director Rick Comley says that NMU will continue to honor all of the team members’ current scholarships through their academic programs.

“We’re proud of the work these student-athletes have done to compete at an elite level, both nationally and internationally, as well as to train in the classroom for their careers after weightlifting,” said Comley. “Northern will continue to support any of the team members regarding their goals to attain their NMU degrees.”

USA Weightlifting will continue to support current and future competitive weightlifters at the collegiate level, including through 45 colleges and universities that offer intramural, club or varsity weightlifting teams.