MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University Athletics announced Monday that newly-hired football head coach Shane Richardson will hold open tryouts for the 2023 NMU football team this February.

To participate in the tryout, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours for the fall semester at NMU and be in good academic standing. Students must also provide the following information to NMU before the tryout:

Documentation of a physical exam that was conducted by a MD/DO/PA/NP. This exam must have occurred within 6 months prior to the start of your competitive season this past year.

Completed/signed “Pre-participation Evaluation” Form

Proof of Sickle-Cell testing

Signed “Consent to Treat Form”

Signed “Assumption of Risk Form”

The forms listed above can be found here.

The date and time of the tryout have yet to be announced, but NMU confirmed the event will take place later in February at the Superior Dome.

All students interested in trying out are required to contact Assistant Coach Jeff Fantuzzi via email at jfantuzz@nmu.edu to solidify a spot at the tryout.

The items listed above must be received by NMU at least one week prior to the tryout. NMU reserves the right to disallow physical participation by any prospective student-athlete when there is concern for your safety.

Students trying out should provide their own cleats and workout gear.

You can read full information from NMU here.