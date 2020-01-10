NMU to the NFL: Wildcats taking over the Divisional round

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

The NFL Divisional round playoff matchups will feature two former NMU Wildcats.

Green Bay Packers Head Coach, Matt LaFleur, and San Fransico 49er Defensive Coordinator, Robert Saleh, both have ties to NMU.

LaFleur, was the quarterback’s coach for NMU in 2006. One of the first coaching jobs of his career.

Saleh was a student at NMU from 1998-2002 where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree while earning all-conference tight end honors as a member of the football team.

The San Fransico 49ers will host the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday at 4:35 ET.

The Green Bay Packers will host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 6:40 ET.

Although we all have our favorite teams we’re rooting for this weekend, let’s wish these two former Wildcats luck on the big stage!

