MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University volleyball revealed its 2023 season schedule on Monday, including a return to play on Mackinac Island as part of the “Match on the Mack” against Central Michigan University.

The Wildcats have high hopes heading into the new season after posting a 23-9 record in 2022 and earning a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

The team will kick off the new season by taking part in the second-ever “Match on the Mack”, an exhibition contest against the Central Michigan Chippewas on Saturday, August 19. The event was first held in 2022 as a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, with the Chippewas notching a 3-0 victory.

Northern will begin GLIAC play at the Vandament Arena on September 15th and 16th with matchups against Davenport and Grand Valley State. The September 16 game against GVSU will be part of the Homecoming celebrations and Alumni Day.

NMU will then hit the road for three matches against Purdue Northwest, Parkside, and Michigan Tech. The Wildcats will then play at home for two consecutive weekends, starting with Ferris State on September 29, followed by Lake Superior State on September 30 as part of Youth Sports Day.

Parkside will come to Marquette on October 6 for a matchup that will mark Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day. Purdue Northwest will come to town on October 7 as NMU holds a 30th-anniversary celebration of the NCAA Division II National Championship teams.

The Wildcats will then participate in the Midwest Crossover on October 13 and 14 before staying on the road for back-to-back weekends with four matches against downstate GLIAC teams.

NMU will hold a Green Out/Pack the Gym night on October 31 as Michigan Tech visits the Vandament. Saginaw Valley State will then make the trip north for a matchup on November 4th, with the theme of the game being Family Night with poster signings. Northern will celebrate their seniors in the final home game on Saturday, November 5th against Wayne State. The match will also be Military Appreciation Day.

NMU will close out the regular season with a road trip to Lake Superior State and Ferris State on November 10th and 11th.

You can find the full 2023 schedule here.