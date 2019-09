CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) - . There's a sense of family that makes Calumet hockey special. A man that was part of generations of hockey families was Robert Erkkila. In a place like the Colosseum, you can always find someone there. Someone like Robert Erkkila, or Bob, His kids knew, if he wasn't at home or at work, he was at the Colosseum. Watching his friends, his children, his grandchildren, or the hometown Copper Kings play, Bob could be found somewhere around the building.

Paul Lehto, a friend of Robert said, "He was a good friend of mine before we got involved in hockey and of course, I knew Bobby, we were golf partners, bowling partners, and stuff like that, but hockey-wise, Bobby was really involved even when he was a teenager in hockey and through the years, we called Bobby, our historian."