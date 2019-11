COLUMBUS, Ohio (NEXSTAR) -- Which teams will make it to the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship? Week 12 saw a college football weekend without too many upsets for playoff hopeful teams, outside of the broken hearts of Alabama Crimson Tide fans after starting QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a hip injury in the second quarter against Mississippi State, ending his junior season. The no. 1 LSU Tigers dominated Ole Miss 57-37, and the no. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes routed Rutgers 56-21 on the road at SHI stadium.

With two weeks to go in the regular season and the Tide down a starting QB, all eyes are on the top 10 teams for week 13 as they vye for their chance at the College Football Playoff National Championship.