NMU Volleyball opens up the season at Keewenaw Volleyball Classic

Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University Volleyball gets their 2019-20 season started this week by playing in the Keweenaw Classic hosted by Michigan Technological University. The action starts Thursday with the Wildcats taking on the University of Mary at 5 p.m. They then face Upper Iowa University at 11 a.m. Friday followed by a 5 p.m. match with #9 Southwest Minnesota State University that evening. The weekend finishes with NMU playing the University of Minnesota Crookston at 5 p.m. Saturday night.