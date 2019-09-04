NMU Volleyball opens up the season at Keewenaw Volleyball Classic

GOETZVILLE, Mich. (WJMN) - The Detroit Lions confirm Wednesday the passing of long time fan and U.P. native Donnie Stefanski. The Goetzville man would drive more than 350 miles from the U.P. to Detroit for Lions games.

Earlier this year, a group from the Lions interviewed Stefanski for a series of fan videos. At the time, they didn't know it would end up being a tribute.