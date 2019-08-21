NMU, WCHA HAS A STRONG PRESENCE ON NCAA ACTIVE CAREER LEADERS LIST

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – August 21, 2019 – When the puck drops on the 2019-20 college hockey season on Oct. 5, the WCHA will ice four student-athletes who lead or co-lead all returning NCAA players in seven different statistical categories.

In all, 10 Men’s League returnees appear a total of 22 times in 11 of the 17 career categories tracked by College Hockey Inc. Minnesota State’s Marc Michaelis tops all returning players in four categories – points (118), goals (51), power play goals (22) and shorthanded goals (7). Michaelis’ MSU teammate, Ian Scheid, will begin the 19-20 season with an active consecutive games streak of 121 games, which is the longest current streak in the country. Northern Michigan blueliner Philip Beaulieu leads all active players with 76 career assists while teammate Darien Craighead is tied with three other players for the most shorthanded goals (10) among returning players.

Beaulieu (96) and MSU’s Parker Tuomie (95) join Michaelis on the points list while Lake Superior State’s Max Humitz (42) is tied for third behind Michaelis in goals. Bowling Green’s Alec Rauhauser (69), Michaelis (67) and Tuomie (64) also landed on the assists list with Beaulieu. BGSU’s Max Johnson (20) ranks No. 2 in power play goals, just two behind Michaelis. Rauhauser (121) along with Scheid (121), Beaulieu (120), Craighead (117) and Michaelis (117) all rank among the total games played leaders.

Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay appears on a pair of goaltender lists – ranking No. 6 in career save percentage (.927) an No. 3 in career GAA (1.76). While Michigan Tech’s Matt Jurusik ranks eighth in saves with 1,884.

On the coaching front, Ferris State’s Bob Daniels enters his 28th season at Ferris State, the second-longest tenure among active coaches at one school, while Alaska’s Erik Largen (32) and Alaska Anchorage’s Matt Curley(36) are the second- and third-youngest coaches, respectively, in the country this season. Largen, Bemidji State’s Tom Serratore and Bowling Green’s first-year bench boss Ty Eigner are three of 22 coaches working at their alma maters.

Active NCAA Career Leaders Entering 2019-20 Season

Points

1. Marc Michaelis, Minnesota State – 118

2. Tanner Laczynski, Ohio State – 109

3. Nate Sucese, Penn State – 102

4t. Philip Beaulieu, Northern Michigan – 96

4t. Denis Smirnov, Penn State – 96

6. Parker Tuomie, Minnesota State – 95



Goals

1. Marc Michaelis, Minnesota State – 51

2. Nate Sucese, Penn State – 50

3t. Max Humitz, Lake Superior State – 42

3t. Denis Smirnov, Penn State – 42

3t. Nick Hutchison, Canisius – 42

3t. David Cotton, Boston College – 42

Assists

1. Philip Beaulieu, Northern Michigan – 76

2. Tanner Laczynski, Ohio State – 72

3. Alec Rauhauser, Bowling Green – 69

4. Jackson Cressey, Princeton – 68

5. Marc Michaelis, Minnesota State – 67

6. Noah Delmas, Niagara – 65

7t. Parker Tuomie, Minnesota State – 64

7t. Jack Ahcan, St. Cloud State – 64



Power Play Goals

1. Marc Michaelis, Minnesota State – 22

2t. Max Johnson, Bowling Green – 20

2t. Nick Hutchison, Canisius – 20

4t. Patrick Khodorenko, Michigan State – 18

4t. Dominic Franco, Army West Point – 18



Shorthanded Goals

1. Marc Michaelis, Minnesota State – 7

2t. Nate Sucese, Penn State – 5

2t. Luke Lynch, Robert Morris – 5



Game-Winning Goals

1t. Darien Craighead, Northern Michigan – 10

1t. Tanner Laczynski, Ohio State – 10

1t. Denis Smirnov, Penn State – 10

1t. David Cotton, Boston College – 10



Games Played

1. Michael Davies, Denver – 125

2. Nick Wolff, Minnesota Duluth – 123

3t. Alec Rauhauser, Bowling Green – 121

3t. Ian Scheid, Minnesota State – 121

5t. Philip Beaulieu, Northern Michigan – 120

5t. Liam Finlay, Denver – 120

7. Luke Lynch, Robert Morris – 118

8t. Darien Craighead, Northern Michigan – 117

8t. Marc Michaelis, Minnesota State – 117

8t. Tory Dello, Notre Dame – 117





Consecutive Games Played (Active)

1. Ian Scheid, Minnesota State – 121

Saves

1. Stefanos Lekkas, Vermont – 2,940

2. Peyton Jones, Penn State – 2,809

3. Francis Marotte, Clarkson – 2,793

4. Ryan Larkin, Miami – 2,560

5. Cale Morris, Notre Dame – 2,220

6. Jeremy Swayman, Maine – 2,031

7. Aidan Pelino, Bentley – 1,951

8. Matt Jurusik, Michigan Tech – 1,884



Save Percentage

1. Tommy Nappier, Ohio State – .938

2. Cale Morris, Notre Dame – .938

3. Filip Lindberg, Massachusetts – .934

4. Devin Cooley, Denver – .934

5. Matthew Galajda, Cornell – .930

6. Dryden McKay, Minnesota State – .927



Goals-Against Average:

1. Filip Lindberg, Massachusetts – 1.60

2. Matthew Galajda, Cornell – 1.68

3. Dryden McKay, Minnesota State – 1.76

4. Tommy Nappier, Ohio State – 1.76

5. Hunter Shepard, Minnesota Duluth – 1.84



About the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Men’s League

The Western Collegiate Hockey Association, among the most historic, tradition-rich and successful conferences in all of collegiate athletics, will mark its 68th season of men’s competition in 2019-20. The 10-team NCAA Division I conference consists of the University of Alabama in Huntsville (Chargers), the University of Alaska Anchorage (Seawolves), the University of Alaska (Nanooks), Bemidji State University (Beavers), Bowling Green State University (Falcons), Ferris State University (Bulldogs), Lake Superior State University (Lakers), Michigan Technological University (Huskies), Minnesota State University (Mavericks) and Northern Michigan University (Wildcats). For more information, visit wcha.com.