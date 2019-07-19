NMU Wildcat Kids Camp

MARQUETTE– All summer Northern Michigan University is hosting youth day camps to help kids stay active by taking advantage of NMU’s facilities.

The Wildcat Kids Camp welcomes around 50 campers each session.

The camp is held Monday through Friday. The goal is to get the kids outside away from the television and computer screens and get them to exercise through classic sports activities. Kickball, baseball, four square, are just a few games these campers get to take part in.

“They get to do a bunch of different sports activities, we go in the pool every day for an hour, we go to the climbing wall, we get to play on the turf in the dome, we get to go on the ice in the Berry Events Center,” said Trisha Bush, NMU Recreation Director. “We basically utilize the entire sports complex here at northern.”

And each camper has their favorite activity to do…

“Probably rock climbing because it’s really fun to get to the top and ring the bell,” said Wildcat Camper Kylie.

Max, another camper said, “Probably pool time because I get to jump off the diving board, and um, there’s like a warm pool and a cold pool.”



The Wildcat Kids Camp runs through August.