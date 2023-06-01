MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 2023-23 Northern Michigan women’s basketball schedule was unveiled on Thursday, featuring 14 home games and 13 away games during the regular season.

Tip-off times not listed below have yet to be announced.

NMU will kick off the year with two exhibitions, first at home on October 22nd against Bay College, followed by a road trip on November 1 against Division I UW-Green Bay.

The regular season will begin on the road, as the GLIAC/GLVC Crossover will take place at Michigan Tech. Northern will face Lewis on November 10 at 4 p.m. and William Jewell on November 11 at 4 p.m.. The Wildcats will have one more road contest in Chicago to face new GLIAC opponent Roosevelt University on November 15 at 6 p.m.

The team’s home opener will take place on November 18, with Southwest Minnesota State visiting Marquette in the NMU Practice Gym.

NMU will then face defending national champion Ashland on November 21 in the Berry and follow it up with a trip to national champion runner-up Minnesota Duluth on November 24. NMU will also visit St. Cloud State on November 25 before returning home to start GLIAC play.

The conference schedule will begin on December 7 and 9 at the Berry Events Center with matchups against Wayne State at 5:30 p.m. and Saginaw Valley State at 1 p.m.

NMU will then play two non-conference games over winter break, first traveling to Wisconsin Dells for a matchup with Quincy at JustAGame Fieldhouse on December 17 at 3 p.m. and then hosting Northwood on December 19 at 1 p.m. before a two-week break.

The new year will start on the road with trips to Davenport and Grand Valley State on January 4 and 6 at 5:30 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively. The Wildcats will return home the following week, welcoming Lake Superior State on January 11 at 5:30 p.m. and Ferris State on January 13 at 1 p.m. Northern will then make its only visit to Indiana as they visit Purdue Northwest on January 18 at 6:30 p.m., followed by a stop at Parkside on January 20 at 2 p.m.

NMU will host UP rival Michigan Tech on January 27 at 1 p.m. in a ‘Green Out’ at the Berry Events Center.

The Wildcats will be at Ferris State on February 1 at 5:30 p.m. and head to Lake Superior State on February 3 at 1 p.m.. NMU will then host Parkside and Purdue Northwest on the February 8 at 5:30 p.m. and February 10 at 1 p.m.

The final road trip of the season begins at Michigan Tech on February 17 at 1 p.m., followed by stops at Saginaw Valley State and Wayne State on February 22 at 5:30 p.m. and February 24 at 1 p.m.

NMU will be home the final weekend of the regular season, as the team will matchup with Grand Valley State on February 29 at 5:30 p.m. and honor its seniors in the finale against Davenport on March 2 at 1 p.m.

The GLIAC Tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 6th.

Coming off of a 15-13 season under first-year head coach Casey Thousand in which the Wildcats secured a top-four seed and hosted a playoff game, the team returns nearly everyone and has high hopes for the upcoming season.

