NMU Women’s Basketball Defeated By GVSU, 53-38, Thursday

February 20, 2020

MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Wildcat women’s basketball team fell to Grand Valley State University Thursday night by a final score of 53-38.

Makaylee Kuhn led the team in points in the outing with 12 on the night while teammate Jessica Schultz had nine. Kuhn also held the team-best rebound tally, picking up five in the contest, including four defensively.

After much back-and-forth action early, the Wildcat women tied things up at 6-6 before entering the second quarter with a 13-10 lead, led in points by Jessica Schultz with five.

The Lakers stormed back in the second quarter with a 16-0 run to go up, 26-13 with just under three minutes to play in the half.

Marquette native, Amber Huebner found the first basket of the quarter for NMU as she cut the Laker lead to 13 with a two-point jump shot with under two minutes to play to end the GVSU run.

The Wildcats went to the locker room down 30-15, looking for a strong second half comeback.

The women held the Laker offense to just five points through the first half of the third quarter, cutting the GVSU lead to 14 with 4:55 to play in the frame, trailing 35-21.

As time expired in the quarter, Makaylee Kuhn hit a three-point jump shot as the Wildcats found themselves down 44-29 with one quarter to play.

Elena Alaix opened the scoring the the fourth quarter with a made layup with 9:05 to play to give the Wildcats the 46-31 score.

The Wildcats continued to chip away at the Laker lead as Madigan Johns made a layup at 6:02 of the fourth period following a steal by Kuhn in the back court but ultimately the women fell to GVSU by a score of 53-38.

The women are back at the Berry Events Center on Saturday, February 22 at 3 p.m. when they take on Davenport University to close out the season series. Prior to tipoff, the team will honor their three seniors for their four years dedicated to NMU in Baleigh Delorit, Erin Honkala and Jessica Schultz.