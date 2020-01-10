NMU Women’s BB Get 56-34 win at PNW

WESTVILLE, Ind. – Seniors Erin Honkala (Howell, Mich.) and Jessica Schultz (Mineral Point, Wis.) both scored double figures to lead Northern Michigan University to a 56-34 victory over Purdue University Northwest in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play Thursday night.

Schultz led the team with a season-high 20 points and finished with nine rebounds and two blocks. Honkala tallied her second double-double of the season with 14 points and also led the way with 11 rebounds. The duo combined for 15-27 shooting.

Junior Amber Huebner (Marquette, Mich.) notched eight points while freshman Makaylee Kuhn (Hilbert, Wis.) chipped in with six points and nine rebounds.

The Wildcats defense held the Pride to just 19.2% shooting from the field and 9.5% from behind the three-point line. They also outscored PNW 34-12 in the paint and held a 49-20 advantage on the boards.

The 34 points are the second-fewest points allowed this season and the second time they allowed less than 40 points.

Schultz scored eight of the team’s first 10 points, with Honkala scoring the other basket to give NMU an early 10-2 lead. Huebner then added a three before an and-one from PNW made it 13-5 with four minutes to go in the first quarter.

The Wildcats ended the quarter on an 8-0 run and finished the quarter with a 23-5 lead.

Schultz opened the second quarter with the first four points to make it a 12-0 run and a 25-5 lead just one minute into the second quarter. PNW rallied back with eight points which Kuhn stopped with a layup.

Honkala added six points and freshman Samantha Potter (Royal Oak, Mich.) made two free throws before the halftime buzzer to send NMU into the break with a 35-13 lead.

Northern Michigan pushed their lead out to a 42-17 advantage after sophomore Emily Mueller (Fond du Lac, Wis.) hit a jumper with 4:50 left in the third quarter. The Pride cut into the lead but NMU managed to hold a 46-26 lead after three quarters.

NMU outscored the Pride 10-8 in the fourth quarter on their way to taking the 56-34 victory.

The Wildcats improve to 7-7 on the season and are now 4-2 in the GLIAC. PNW falls to 4-10 overall and 3-3 in the league. NMU returns to action Saturday to take on GLIAC North Division leader University of Wisconsin Parkside.