MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WJMN) – The Northern Michigan University Women’s Soccer team will take part in a historic match later this summer, facing the Northwood Timberwolves on Mackinac Island.

The exhibition match will take place on Saturday, August 19 at 5 p.m. at Great Turtle Park.

The NMU and Northwood Women’s Soccer teams most recently met on October 22, 2021, ending in a 3-0 victory for the Wildcats at home.

The Wildcats will join NMU Women’s Volleyball, which is taking part in the ‘Match on the Mack’ against the Central Michigan University Chippewas on the same date.

The ‘Match on the Mack’ volleyball exhibition was first held in 2022 as a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, with the Chippewas notching a 3-0 victory.

