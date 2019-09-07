NMU Women’s Soccer Fall in Season Opener

Duluth, Minn. (WJMN) – The Northern Michigan University Women’s Soccer team opened the season at the University of Minnesota Duluth but were unable to take victory, falling 1-0.

Junior goalkeeper Brianna Frontuto (Luxemburg, Wis.) finished the night with six saves. In the first half she made four saves and added two more in the second half. She also helped keep the Bulldogs scoreless in the second half.

The Wildcats finished with six shots, getting four from junior Andrea Sekloch (Casco, Mich.). Two of Sekloch’s shots were on goal. Sophomore Caroline Halonen (Hartland, Mich.) added a shot on goal as well in her one shot attempt. Freshman Brenna Musser (Grand Rapids, Mich.) attempted a shot as well.

The Wildcats will now shift their focus to St. Cloud State University for a Sunday matchup. Last season, NMU defeated the Huskies 2-1.

Courtesy: NMU Athletics

